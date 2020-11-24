|
|
|
PAUL Peacefully at home on
16th November after a short illness, with his loving family by his side.
Alan, beloved Husband of Audrey, much loved Dad of Julie and Craig, a loving Grandad and Great Grandad. Also a dearly loved Brother of Tom and Mary and a much respected Uncle. Private Funeral due to
Covid restrictions on
Monday 30th November.
Floral tributes may be sent to
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Imeary Street.
Deeply mourned by all
his loving family.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020