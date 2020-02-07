|
|
|
Reid Hebburn Alan Reid (David Alan Reid)
died peacefully in hospital on the
28th January, after a short brave battle with cancer.
Beloved husband of the late Andrea, adored dad of Julie, big brother of Bryan and Carol and, later in life, dear companion to Pat.
Words can't express how much we miss your love, humour and strength, you were one of a kind and lit up any room you entered with your exceptional personality.
You will now join Andrea to live forever in our hearts and memories, never to be forgotten.
Would friends and family please meet at South Shields Crematorium on the 13th February at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support
at the Crematorium.
A celebration of Alan's life
will be held afterwards at
The Bentinck, Hebburn.
All are welcome.
Special thanks to wards 5 and 20 at South Tyneside Hospital,
whose compassionate care made his last days comfortable.
Alan, you will forever be missed.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel. 0191 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020