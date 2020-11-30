|
|
|
Smith (Jarrow) Suddenly on
18th November 2020,
aged 76 years, Alan.
Much loved husband of Moira,
loving dad of Christopher, Claire
and Richard, a dear father-in-law
of Suzanne, Mark and Anna and
a treasured grandad of Matthew,
Jessica, Adam, Olivia and Thomas.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass in St Joseph's
R/C Church, Jarrow on Monday
7th December at 11:30am followed
by cremation in South Shields
Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place.
Please contact Coop Funeralcare,
Jarrow on 0191 4897400.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society and Cure Leukaemia Donation boxes will be provided after the services or donate online in memory of Alan.
Forever in our hearts. xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020