TAYLOR Alan
(Jarrow) Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 29th June 2020, Alan.
Beloved and devoted husband
of the late Ethel, treasured and much loved dad of Rosalind, Les and Karen, father-in-law of Jayne and Darren, cherished grandad of Scott, Alex, Lauren, Harry, Chloe and Liam and great grandad
of Kobi, Aaron and Noah.
Funeral service will take place
at Jarrow Cemetery on Wednesday 15th July at 10.15am followed by a celebration
of Alan's life at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow, tel 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 14, 2020