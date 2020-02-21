|
|
|
Middleton Alf Mary, Elaine and Julie would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Heartfelt thanks to Canon Miller and Fr Thompson for the beautiful services and to the staff at Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields for their caring, professional arrangements.
Special thanks to the staff of Willowdene Care Home for their sustained, excellent care of Alf
and also to Andrea for all of her support and help.
Rest in Peace Alf.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020