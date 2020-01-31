|
MIDDLETON (Alf)
Alfred Emmerson
South Shields Peacefully at Willowdene Care Home on 24th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of Mary,
dearly loved dad of Elaine and Julie and a proud grandad to Sarah, Deborah and Ruth.
Alf will be received into
All Saints Church, Boldon Lane, South Shields, on
Thursday 13th February at 6.15pm, prior to a Requiem Mass at 6:30pm.
The funeral service will be in
All Saints on Friday 14th February at 10.30am, followed by cremation in South Shields Crematorium
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in aid of
All Saints Church.
All welcome for refreshments afterwards at All Saints Church Hall.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020