Parker South Shields Passed away on the 9th August 2020 aged 83 years, Alfred (Alfie).
Beloved husband of the late Jean, dear brother of the late Bobby, Ronnie, Jimmy and sister Audrey. Dear brother of George, sister in law Eileen and dearly loved uncle to
all his nephews and nieces.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August 2020
at 2.00 pm. Special thanks to Needham Court Care Home, Sunderland Royal Stroke Unit and Stepleton House Care Home.
Family flowers only please and if desired a donation can be made to Sunderland Royal Stroke Unit.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020