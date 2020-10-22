Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Ali Sarraf

Ali Sarraf Notice
SARRAF (South Shields) Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 10th October, aged 68 years. Ali, husband of Christine, much loved dad of Liam, Jamie and Melissa, a dear father in law of Glen, adored grandad of all his grandchildren.
Ali will be missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebrations of Ali's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium Chapel on 29th October at 9.45am prior to interment at Harton Cemetery at 10.30am.
Ali will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, 108 Imeary Street.
Tel: 455 1111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
