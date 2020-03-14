|
Hudson Fellgate Estate Peacefully at home in the arms of his girls following a very short illness on the 7th March 2020 aged 78 years. Allan, reunited with the love of his life his late wife Pat. Adored father of Jacqueline and Caroline, son in law Tim, and a devoted Granda of Daniel, Alex and Lucy.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Gift Of Kindness at the RVI hospital. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020