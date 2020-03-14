Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Hudson

Notice Condolences

Allan Hudson Notice
Hudson Fellgate Estate Peacefully at home in the arms of his girls following a very short illness on the 7th March 2020 aged 78 years. Allan, reunited with the love of his life his late wife Pat. Adored father of Jacqueline and Caroline, son in law Tim, and a devoted Granda of Daniel, Alex and Lucy.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Gift Of Kindness at the RVI hospital. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -