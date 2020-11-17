|
|
|
Roach Andy
(South Shields) Peacefully in Needham Court on
7th November 2020, aged 63 years.
Loving son of Florence and Billy, much loved dad to Danielle and Kayleigh and their partners Chris and Marc, cherished granda to Eliza, also a dear brother, uncle and
friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
MND association may be received
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: (0191) 455 55 21
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020