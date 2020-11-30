|
Roach Andy The family of the late Andy wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours
for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their
recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations to The MND Association. Thanks to Michelle and staff of Needham Court care home. Special thanks to life long friends and pall bearers - Brian King, Mick Darville, Micky Stobbs, Jimmy Brand and Martin Quantrill, plus the many more who stood outside or watched the stream.
Thanks to Kim Thompson for a comforting service and to Gill Martin and the staff of Co-op Funeral Care in South Shields for funeral arrangements.
