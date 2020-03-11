|
BLACK (Jarrow) Peacefully at home on
8th March 2020, aged 62 years.
Ann (nee Dickinson), much loved mam of David, loving mother-in-law of Allison, an adored nanna to Teagan and the late Ethan and a dearly loved sister of Barry,
Ian and the late Alan.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 18th March at 9.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Relief. A donation box
will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare
on 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020