|
|
|
Glattbach South Shields Peacefully in South Tyneside Hospital on October 28th, aged 89 years, Ann (Nancy, Nee Percival).
Much loved wife of the late Kit, precious mam of Susan, Margaret and the late Ann and Chris,
mother in law of Alan and the late George, a much loved nana to Catherine, Christian, Frederick, Michael, Sheryl and Ky.
Funeral service at Harton Cemetery on Wednesday 18th November
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, in support of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020