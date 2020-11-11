Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Glattbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Glattbach

Notice Condolences

Ann Glattbach Notice
Glattbach South Shields Peacefully in South Tyneside Hospital on October 28th, aged 89 years, Ann (Nancy, Nee Percival).
Much loved wife of the late Kit, precious mam of Susan, Margaret and the late Ann and Chris,
mother in law of Alan and the late George, a much loved nana to Catherine, Christian, Frederick, Michael, Sheryl and Ky.
Funeral service at Harton Cemetery on Wednesday 18th November
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, in support of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -