REAY Boldon Peacefully in Haven Court Nursing Home, South Shields, on
26 April 2020 aged 84 years.
Ann (nee Gough), dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Anderson, dearly loved mother of Alan and Caroline and dearest mother-in-law of Colleen and Robert. Much loved grandmother of Raymond and Angela and husband Lee. Cherished great grandmother of Zak and TJ. Loving sister of Lily, Alex and the late
Harley, Amy, Joy and Ina.
Loving sister-in-law of Margaret.
Loving aunt of Jim, Lily and Colin.
Service at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm on Monday 11th May 2020 limited to immediate
family only due to COVID 19 restrictions.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired can be sent direct to the Parkinsons UK.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon
Tel - 01915367232
Published in Shields Gazette on May 4, 2020