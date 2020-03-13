Home

THOMPSON Jarrow Peacefully at
The Meadows Care Home
surrounded by her family on
6th March, aged 80 years,
Ann (née Hailes).
Dearly loved mam of Allen,
Beverley, Sheila, John and
the late Kenneth, much loved
mother in law, gran, great gran
and sister to Paul.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 19th March at 9.45am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
