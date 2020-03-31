|
|
|
Thompson The family of the late Ann would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends who attended Ann's funeral service. Also for the many cards, flowers and messages of condolence received and for all the donations to the Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the care Ann received at the Meadows Care Home. Our sincere thanks to
Co-op Funeral Care and to the
Rev Barry Hunt for Funeral Service, also to the staff at the Shack, Sue's Delhi, and Reg from Nature's Gifts for the Flowers.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020