|
|
|
Thornton (Boldon Colliery) Peacefully passed away in hospital surrounded by her loving family
on 24th June 2020, aged 76 years.
Ann (Nee Birkett), a devoted wife
of Alan, much loved mother of Julie and Nicola and a loving mother in law, Nana and Great Nana.
The service will take place at
South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 3rd July at 10.30am.
Donations if so desired to the Oncology Ward, South Tyneside Hospital. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on June 29, 2020