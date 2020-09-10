Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Anne Conroy

Notice Condolences

Anne Conroy Notice
Conroy Anne
(Nee Hughes)
Jarrow In loving memory of Anne
who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family
on 6th September 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Les and loving mother of Mary, Michael,
Gerard, Vincent and Sean.
An amazing Mam, Mother-in-law and Grandma to her eleven grandchildren who
will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
A celebration of Anne's life will take place at a private Requiem Mass
at St Matthew's Church, Jarrow
on Tuesday 15th September 2020
at 1:30pm, followed by a short service at Jarrow Cemetery.
Anne's family ask that donations
are made in lieu of flowers to the Blood Cancer Charity - Bright Red.
brightred.org.uk.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family
Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020
