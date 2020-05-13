|
Cuskin Hebburn Suddenly at home on the
5th May 2020 aged 70 years, Anne.
Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Amy. Beloved sister of Peter, Sheila, Lynn and Ian. Much loved aunt of niece's and nephew's,
loved and adored by great nieces and nephews.
Loved by all who knew her.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Samaritans.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020