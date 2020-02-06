Home

JENKINSON Hebburn Suddenly on February 1st, Anne
(nee Wilson), aged 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, dearly loved mam of Tracy and Robert, much loved mother in law of Chris and Leanne, loving nanna of Jay and Finn, also a loved sister. Anne will be missed by all her loving family and friends. Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday
11th February at 9.00. Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available after the service for a charity of the families choosing. All enquiries to R.S Johnson & Sons of Spring Villa, Jarrow 4890063
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
