Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Thompson

Notice Condolences

Anne Thompson Notice
THOMPSON (nee Davison)
Anne Promoted to Glory on November 12th aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Danny. A much loved sister of Sonny, Betty, Maureen and George. In-Laws to Betty, Malcolm and the late Ken and Margaret. Much loved by Jacqueline, Gillian and families Also, a beloved auntie and great-auntie to all her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December at 11.15 am. Donations greatly accepted to Parkinson's UK.
Anne will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Imeary Street.
0191 455 1111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -