THOMPSON (nee Davison)
Anne Promoted to Glory on November 12th aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Danny. A much loved sister of Sonny, Betty, Maureen and George. In-Laws to Betty, Malcolm and the late Ken and Margaret. Much loved by Jacqueline, Gillian and families Also, a beloved auntie and great-auntie to all her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December at 11.15 am. Donations greatly accepted to Parkinson's UK.
Anne will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Imeary Street.
0191 455 1111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020