KING Annette (Netta)
(née Hasson)
(South Shields) Netta, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
a dear mother of Angela, Brian, David and Annette. Much loved by
all of her 6 grandchildren and
the late Joanne, and 15 great grandchildren and the late Paul.
Requiem mass to be held at Sacred Heart Church Boldon Colliery on Wednesday 2nd September at 1.30pm followed by interment at Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers gratefully received for Breast Cancer and The British Heart Foundation, a donation box will be available at the services. Friends and family welcome back to The Catholic Club, Westoe Road for refreshments after the services.
RIP x
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields. Tel: (0191) 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020