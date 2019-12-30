Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Annie Matthews Notice
Matthews Annie/Nancy
(née Martin)
(Jarrow) Peacefully passed on
17th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Wife to the late George.
Mam of George, Anne and Christine, Grandma and Nanna.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.15pm.
No flowers by Annie's request.
Donations in lieu can be left at the crematorium for Macmillan Nurses.
All welcome back to 'The Greyhound Inn' after the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
