Anthony Brown Notice
Brown Newcastle,
Formerly Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 24th November 2020
aged 66 years, Anthony.
Beloved brother of Margaret and the late Mary, John and Kathleen. Also a loving uncle to all his
nephews and nieces.
A Requiem Mass will be held at St Bede's RC Church Jarrow on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 9:30am followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 10:30am. Anthony will be resting at Palmer House Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020
