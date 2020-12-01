|
|
|
Brown Newcastle,
Formerly Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 24th November 2020
aged 66 years, Anthony.
Beloved brother of Margaret and the late Mary, John and Kathleen. Also a loving uncle to all his
nephews and nieces.
A Requiem Mass will be held at St Bede's RC Church Jarrow on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 9:30am followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 10:30am. Anthony will be resting at Palmer House Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020