|
|
|
Griffiths (South Shields) Peacefully at home after a
long illness on 30th January,
aged 78 years.
Anthony (Tony), beloved husband of Marilyn, a much loved dad of Tony, Manna and Theresa and their partners, also an adored grandad and pops to all his grandchildren.
Tony will be missed by
all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Bedes R/C Church, South Shields on Thursday 20th February at 11.45pm prior to interment
at Harton Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be collected after the service for Stroke Association.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020