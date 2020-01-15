Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Cauwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Cauwood

Notice Condolences

Arthur Cauwood Notice
Cauwood Arthur Peacefully in hospital
on 3rd January, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Arthur,
loving father-in-law of Diane,
also a dearest grandad to
Adam and his partner, Shanon.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Tuesday 21st January
in Souths Shields Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
the British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -