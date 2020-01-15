|
Cauwood Arthur Peacefully in hospital
on 3rd January, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Arthur,
loving father-in-law of Diane,
also a dearest grandad to
Adam and his partner, Shanon.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Tuesday 21st January
in Souths Shields Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
the British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020