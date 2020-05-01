|
JACKSON Arthur Peacefully at Haven Court Care Home, on April 25th, aged 93 years.
Arthur, beloved husband of the late Joan; dearest brother of the late Harry; much loved Dad of David, Pauline, Joanna and Miriam; Granddad of Deborah, Ian, Alan, Zahra, Joel, Ben, Joe and Luke; and Great-granddad of Jacob, Isaac, Luca, Anna and Katie.
Private cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 19th May at 2pm. Thanksgiving service and celebration of Arthur's life at Westoe Methodist Church to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 1, 2020