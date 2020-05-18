Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Myers

Notice Condolences

Arthur Myers Notice
MYERS (JARROW) Peacefully in hospital on
May 10th, aged 85 years.
Arthur, devoted Husband of Gladys. A loving Father of Caroline and Paul.
A dear Father-in-Law of Derek and Kerry and also a loving Granda
and Great-Granda. Will be sadly missed by all his loving family.
A private funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May at 9:00am.
Please use this as a time of reflection and to have Arthur and his family in your thoughts. Donations in
memory may be sent to the the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Tel 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on May 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -