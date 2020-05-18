|
MYERS (JARROW) Peacefully in hospital on
May 10th, aged 85 years.
Arthur, devoted Husband of Gladys. A loving Father of Caroline and Paul.
A dear Father-in-Law of Derek and Kerry and also a loving Granda
and Great-Granda. Will be sadly missed by all his loving family.
A private funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May at 9:00am.
Please use this as a time of reflection and to have Arthur and his family in your thoughts. Donations in
memory may be sent to the the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Tel 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on May 18, 2020