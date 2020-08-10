|
|
|
HELLYAR (South Shields)
Audrey
(nee Elliott) Peacefully with her loving family
by her side on 1st August 2020,
aged 78 years.
Loving wife to the late Syd,
cherished mam of Tracey,
son-in-law Allan and devoted
nana to Daniel.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 14th August at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Mam, no words could ever say
just how much I will miss you.
We've been through so
much together.
Loved and remembered forever.
Tracey and Allan xx
Nana, you were my best friend
and I have so many memories
that will stay with me forever.
I miss you so much.
Love you.
Daniel x
It's been a long hard road Audrey.
Rest in peace now.
Loving memories of happier days.
From late brother Joe,
Maureen, Glenn and Kristian x
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020