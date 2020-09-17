|
|
|
Hepplewhite (nee Davidson)
South Shields Audrey passed away on 12th September 2020, aged 90 years.
A loving mam of Jimmy,
a devoted grandmother of
Jimmy and Donna and great grandmother to Samantha.
She will be deeply missed by all
of her loving family and friends.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Debbie, Sylvia and daughter in law Rosa for their care and compassion at this difficult time.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 24th September 2020
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only and
donations may be made directly to
Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020