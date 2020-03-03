Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Hornby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Hornby

Notice Condolences

Audrey Hornby Notice
Hornby Audrey
(nee Keddie) Aged 90 years,
passed away peacefully after
a long spell in hospital on the
22nd February 2020.
Beloved wife of Les and much loved mam of Barbara and David.
Adored Grandma of Michael and great grandma of Vinnie.
Will be greatly missed.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium at 9.45am on Monday 9th March.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The League of Friends, South Tyneside District Hospital.
Please join us at the Cleadon Club afterwards to toast Audrey's life and share some fond memories.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -