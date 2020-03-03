|
Hornby Audrey
(nee Keddie) Aged 90 years,
passed away peacefully after
a long spell in hospital on the
22nd February 2020.
Beloved wife of Les and much loved mam of Barbara and David.
Adored Grandma of Michael and great grandma of Vinnie.
Will be greatly missed.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium at 9.45am on Monday 9th March.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The League of Friends, South Tyneside District Hospital.
Please join us at the Cleadon Club afterwards to toast Audrey's life and share some fond memories.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020