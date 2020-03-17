|
|
|
Hornby The family of the late Audrey Hornby wish to express their sincere thanks to Ward 20 South Tyneside District Hospital for the care, support and kindness they provided to mam and the family.
Thanks for the lovely cards and flowers and donations to
The League of Friends S.T.D.H amounting to £333.70.
Special thanks to Tracey Heron for a beautiful and moving tribute and to George and Joan from the Cleadon Club for their help on the day and to Rosies Café in Jarrow.
To the staff at Peter Johnsons for their guidance, sensitivity and support throughout and the funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020