|
|
|
MINIKIN (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
17th June 2020, aged 90 years.
Audrey (nee Bell), beloved wife of the late William, much loved mam of Susan. A dear mother-in-law to Tom, a dearly loved gran of Andrew and Emma and Beth and a cherished great gran to Ben, Daniel and Ryan.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 10:30am.
Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries please telephone the
Coop Funeralcare South Shields
on 01914555521.
Forever in our hearts X
Published in Shields Gazette on June 22, 2020