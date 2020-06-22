Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Minikin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Minikin

Notice Condolences

Audrey Minikin Notice
MINIKIN (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
17th June 2020, aged 90 years.
Audrey (nee Bell), beloved wife of the late William, much loved mam of Susan. A dear mother-in-law to Tom, a dearly loved gran of Andrew and Emma and Beth and a cherished great gran to Ben, Daniel and Ryan.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 10:30am.
Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries please telephone the
Coop Funeralcare South Shields
on 01914555521.
Forever in our hearts X
Published in Shields Gazette on June 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -