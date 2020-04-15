|
|
|
Nellis South Shields Audrey (nee Gray) sadly passed away on the 7th April 2020
aged 95 years.
A dear and much loved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy).
The most wonderful and devoted Mam to Adrienne and the late Stephen, and a very special
and treasured Nana and
Great-grandmother.
Audrey has left a void that can never be replaced, gone from our lives in heaven to rest, but will always live on in our hearts. She lived for her
family and it gives some comfort knowing she is now safe in the
arms of the love of her life.
The Funeral Service for Audrey is
at South Shields Crematorium Tuesday 21 st April 2020 at 10.30am.
Close family only and family flowers. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later date, details to follow.
Donations can be kindly sent to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Audrey Nellis.
All enquiries to Tyndale Family Funeral Directors. 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020