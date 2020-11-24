Home

Notice Condolences

Sanderson Audrey It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Audrey Sanderson.
After a short but courageous battle Audrey passed away in hospital peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved partner of Tommy, mum of Julie, Sharon, loved nana of Luke, Nikki Charlotte, Elleia and Jake and great nana to Alyssa and Aleena.
Audrey will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her funeral will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 27th November at 9.00am. Flowers to be sent to the Coop Westoe Road.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020
