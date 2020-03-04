|
|
|
Scott (South Shields) Peacefully on February 19th, aged 86 years. Audrey (née Campbell).
Formerly of West Avenue,
South Shields. Wife of the late John, much loved mum of Pam and John, grandma of Jessica and Imogen, loving sister of David, Davina and
the late June. Family and friends please gather for service at
St Peter's Church, Harton on Wednesday March 11th at 10.30am, prior to committal at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Peters Church and Mountain Rescue.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020