Barbara Auchterlonie Notice
AUCHTERLONIE (nee Charlton) Peacefully, at the Cumberland
Infirmary, Carlisle, on Wednesday, 29th January, Barbara of Gamblesby
(formerly of Wickford, Essex
and Jarrow, Tyne and Wear)
wife of the late Bob who will
be greatly missed by the Auchterlonie, Charlton, Drummond and Loryman families, aged 82 years.
Service at St. Andrew's Church, Penrith on Thursday,
13th February at 11.30 am followed by Private Cremation
at Carlisle Crematorium. Flowers or if desired, donations which will be divided between British Heart Foundation and Salvation Army may be sent c/o Richardsons Funeral Directors, Victoria Road, Penrith,
CA11 8HR.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
