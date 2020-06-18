Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Powell

Notice Condolences

Barbara Powell Notice
powell (South Shields) Peacefully at home on June 12th, aged 80 years,
Barbara (nee Curran).
Much loved wife of Harry.
Loving mam of Heather, Gaynor and Kevin. A dear mother in law of Steve and Claire, also a devoted grandmother of Rachel, Lauren, Connor and the late Kevin,
great grandmother of Logan, Lincoln, Phoenix and Abbie.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday June 24th at 11:15 am.
By request family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sunderland Eye Infirmary.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -