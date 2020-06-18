|
powell (South Shields) Peacefully at home on June 12th, aged 80 years,
Barbara (nee Curran).
Much loved wife of Harry.
Loving mam of Heather, Gaynor and Kevin. A dear mother in law of Steve and Claire, also a devoted grandmother of Rachel, Lauren, Connor and the late Kevin,
great grandmother of Logan, Lincoln, Phoenix and Abbie.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday June 24th at 11:15 am.
By request family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sunderland Eye Infirmary.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2020