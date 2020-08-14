Home

DIPPER Barrie (Graphic Designer & Lecturer)
(Folk Singer)
(Dunston) Formerly South Shields, Peacefully at home on
10th August 2020,
aged 74 years,
Barrie. Beloved Husband of Val.
A much loved Dad of
Stefan and Kris.
Loving Father in law of
Zoe and Sarah.
A loving Grandad of George, Charlie, Harry and Freddie.
A talented fella and also
a friend to many.
Immediate family only to attend due to the current restrictions at Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton on Thursday 20th August
at 2:45pm.

All enquiries to
W. Lauderdale & Son Funeral Services.
Tel. 0191 4604698
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020
