Shepherd (Seaburn Dene) (Ex Senior Lecturer, South Shields Marine and Technical College)
On 20th February, peacefully in hospital after a short illness aged 75 years. Barry, dearly loved and devoted husband of Norma, adored and very proud dad of Nicola and Robert. A dear father in law of Gary. Cherished son of the late Rita and Joe. Beloved nephew of Violet, Annie and Phyl, and the late Emily and George. Much loved uncle, cousin and brother in law. Highly respected colleague and friend to many. Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to
The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
"In a special corner of our hearts, you will be forever there."
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020