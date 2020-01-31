Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Wilson

Notice Condolences

Barry Wilson Notice
Wilson South Shields Suddenly on holiday in Goa
on the 21st January 2020,
aged 66 years, Barry.
A much loved husband of Elaine.
A devoted dad of Carly and Barry.
Barry will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Please meet for Memorial Service
at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February 2020 at 9:45am followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -