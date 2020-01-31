|
Wilson South Shields Suddenly on holiday in Goa
on the 21st January 2020,
aged 66 years, Barry.
A much loved husband of Elaine.
A devoted dad of Carly and Barry.
Barry will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Please meet for Memorial Service
at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February 2020 at 9:45am followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020