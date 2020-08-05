|
|
|
CLEUGH Hebburn
(née Gray) Peacefully at home after a short illness on 2nd August 2020, Berni. Beloved wife of Robert (Cleughie), much loved daughter of
Betty and the late Freddy,
a loved mam of Tony and Emma,
step mam to Emma-Jane,
Michael, Paul and Rachel,
loving sister of Freddy, Gordon,
Brian, George, Mary, Kathleen
and the late Irene and Alfie.
Devoted nana of Georgia, TJ, Jordy,
Sienna, Ben, James and Thomas.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th August at 2.45pm.
Bright colours to be
worn at Berni's request.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be left after the
service for Hebburn Helps and
Hawthorn Court Care Home.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow,
Tel: 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020