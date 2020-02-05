Home

LeHanie
Formerly of
Stanhope Road After a long illness on
January 30th, Beryl Elizabeth
(née Knapp) aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mam of Grace,
best friend to Christopher,
devoted granny of Diane,
Daniel, Peter and Charlene,
also a loving great-granny.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 11.15.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available
after the service for R.N.L.I
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
