Beryl Overton Notice
OVERTON Beryl Joan
(Jarrow) Beryl was born and brought up in Jarrow by Mam and Dad,
Eveline and Birtie John.
She enjoyed her life and passed away peacefully in Palmersdene Care Home where she had lived
very happily for four years.

Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September at 9am.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu to
Palmersdene Residents Fund.
A donation box will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Tel (0191) 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020
