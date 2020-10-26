|
MOWAT South Shields Passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on 15th October 2020, aged 92 years, Bessie. Beloved wife of the late George. Mam to Robert, Emily and Yvonne and the late George. Mam in law to Marilyn, John and the late Les. Little nana to Karen, John and partners Lee and Micah. Nana Betty to Georgia, Millie, Chloe, Morgan and Macie. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Betty will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 2nd November 2020 at 12:30pm All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020