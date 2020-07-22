|
|
|
Tooley Betty Died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on 12th July,
aged 87.
Beloved Wife to the late Charlie.
Devoted Mother to Barbara, Lynn, Yvonne and the late Maurice.
Dearly loved Nana, Great-Nana, Mother-In-Law, friend and
much more to many.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Though absent you're always near,
Still loved, still missed
and very dear.
A small family service will be
held on the 27th July at 2pm at
South Shields Crematorium.
Family and friends are welcome to stand outside the chapel where the service will be relayed on speakers.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 22, 2020