Colthorpe Boldon Colliery Sadly, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 26th August 2020 aged 82 years. Bill, a much loved husband of the
late Bett. Devoted dad of Lynne,
Carol, Phil and Dave and father in law of Gary and the late Steve. Precious Granda of Graeme, Kayleigh, Anthony, Amber, Ellie and the late Kenneth and also a loving Great Granda. Will family and friends kindly meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in
lieu if so desired to Macmillan,
a collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020