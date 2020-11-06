|
SKIPPER South Shields With great sadness, the family of Bill announce his passing on 3rd November at home, aged 92 years.
Much loved Husband to Mary.
Dearly loved Dad to the late Kim, to Billy and Anthony. Father in law to Karen and Tracy. Adored Grandad to Faye, Graeme, Helen, Paul and Harry. Loving Great-Grandad to
Grace and Edmund.
The funeral service will take place at St. Bede's RC Church, South Shields on Friday 13th November at 10am,
followed by a short service at South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am.
Please telephone Coop Funeralcare in South Shields on 01914555521 where floral tributes may be sent.
You will be missed so much,
God has you in his keeping we have you in our hearts, peace perfect peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020